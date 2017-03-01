11-Year-Old Collapses While Warming Up At Miami-Northwestern High School’s Track

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 11-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after collapsing at the athletic field at Miami-Northwestern High School.
Several kids involved with the after school track club were warming up when the incident happened.
Within minutes, an unidentified 11-year-old suddenly collapsed. Parents tried to help the young man. When fire rescue arrived he was not breathing and had no pulse.
According to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, “911 was called, and when we arrived he was unconscious and not breathing. CPR and lifesaving efforts were made all the way to Jackson Memorial Hospital Pediatric Unit.”
At the school, stunned parents and youngsters did not want to talk about what they had seen.
Fire rescue didn’t have any answers for the cause of the collapse.
“At this time, we do not know what happened and what caused him to collapse. Talking to some of the members out there, they tell us he is quite healthy but his condition is extremely critical here at the hospital.”