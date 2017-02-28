Zagacki On Canes Hoops: “It Was Considered A Rebuilding Year”

The Voice of the Miami Hurricanes, Joe Zagacki joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the fans storming the court after Miami’s win over Duke, the Canes being a legitimate program and if they should be ranked higher than No. 25. They also discuss Coach Larranaga bringing the program credibility.
On fans storming the court- “I didn’t have a problem with it, Duke was ranked 10th in the nation and the Canes played great and they wanted to celebrate it.”
On Miami being ranked No. 25- “I thought they were going to check in a little bit higher. I always think it is an upward struggle with the basketball program [because people think of Miami as a football school].”
On how much of Miami’s success is due to Larranaga- “Probably yes because of all the different moving parts, 4 freshmen and the suspension of Jaquan Newton. It was considered a rebuilding year. I do think Coach L brings them credibility.”
