Trump To Lay Out Optimistic Vision Of Future Before Congress

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump will go ‘prime time’ on Tuesday night as he delivers his first televised address to a joint session of Congress.
Trump is expected to outline his domestic and economic agendas as wells as lay out his optimistic vision for the country.
Among the issues that will be addressed will be military spending. Part of the plan includes a 54-billion dollar surge in defense spending.
Before the nation’s governor’s Monday, the president unveiled a blueprint for the massive increase.
“We must ensure that our courageous servicemen and women have the tools they need to deter war,” said Trump.
The President is also expected to outline plans to repeal and replace Obamacare and challenge Congress to take action by mid-May.
Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, a strong supporter of Obamacare, will deliver the Democrats’ rebuttal.
President Trump has invited the widow of the late Justice Antonin Scalia as one of his special guests for the speech. He’s also invited Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, whose husbands, California police officers Michael Davis Jr. and Danny Oliver, were killed in the line of duty in 2014 by a man living in the country illegally. The men are the namesakes of a bill aimed at stricter immigration law enforcement.
