Surveillance Cameras Capture Armed Robbers Storming Family Dollar

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Armed robbers, who remain on the loose, stormed a local business, waving guns at all of the victims which included a child.
The story begins at a Family Dollar off 14941 NW 7 Avenue. It was a day before Valentine’s Day around 7 p.m.
With their heads covered and ski masks on, two men walked inside.
On surveillance video, you see the first people they encounter are a kid and a woman he’s with. What’s shocking is one of the gunman points his gun at the child’s head.
You can see the woman grab him as they follow orders to get on the ground.
The other gunman points his gun at an employee. Police said he then demanded money.
Next you see the employee come into frame behind the counter with the gunman. She opens the cash register and takes out the money, but the gunman wanted more. You see her move to a safe and open it.
Most dollar stores have long had a policy that they keep little accessible cash on hand. Once they exceed a certain amount, it’s deposited in a safe that can only be opened by multiple managers.
In this case, after pointing a gun at a kid and terrorizing customers and employees, police said the robbers only got away with $110.