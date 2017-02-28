Prospects Shine at The Opening Combine

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Talk to anyone who follows high school football about what South Florida’s contributions have been to major colleges and the NFL over the past decade.

As receivers and defensive backs from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties continue to flood the National Football League, there is one position that has started to gain momentum the past few years.

What this region of the state has finally found out is that you can put your best athlete at defensive end and in the end; you win and bring another position for colleges to check out.

Last Sunday, “The Opening” made its South Florida stop at the Miami Dolphins practice facility in Davie. While invites were handed out to come to Oregon in the summer – some amazing talent showed up like always.

With former NFL players teaching and evaluating, one group perhaps did not get the spotlight it may have deserved. The defensive ends that the 305 and 954 have been able to send to the next level and beyond was once again right there for everyone to see.

Defensive ends who are among the best all-around football prospects in the region turned heads and had everyone talking.

As we watched them all perform, and have watched many of them multiple times during the season, it was indeed apparent that many from across the country felt the same way.

“You look at the defensive ends down here in South Florida and see so many gifted athletes, it is the wave of the future,” Corey Bender of Scout.com said. “The football talent is so impressive down here.”

Among some of those that we watched included:

2019 – Kristopher Bogle, Cardinal Gibbons: Bogle has major potential and he reminds many of current FSU standout Brian Burns. This young man will blow up this season.

2018 – Nikolas Bonitto, St. Thomas Aquinas: There may not be a better high-level athlete than this around South Florida. Bonitto is a major college football and basketball product who overwhelms offensive linemen with his skill level.

2019 – Samuel Brooks, Northwestern: Brooks is one of the fast-rising talents who showed that he can rush passers, chase down running backs and tackle. As he continues to get bigger and stronger, he will become more confident.

2018 – Randy Charlton, Southridge: Charlton showed exactly what he can do as part of a defense that was strong in all phases and won this program a state championship. He is quick off the ball and a solid tackler.

2018 – Andrew Chatfield, American Heritage: Ever since he stepped on the field in Plantation for the first time, there was never a doubt. Chatfield is for real and will continue to get better.

2018 – Donovan Georges, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: For now, he is playing at this position – but a move back to linebacker could be an option as well. Georges is a very talented football player who makes plays.

2018 – James Head, Southridge: Head is a big-time player who was getting it done as a sophomore and followed that up this season with another huge year. He’s one that really put this gifted athlete out there.

2018 – Braylen Ingraham, Dillard: Ingraham is a very good player who jumped on the radar last year. And as the offseason continues to unfold, this will be a football talent that everyone will be watching.

2018 – Patrick Joyner, South Dade: What a gifted football player. One that we watched last year at Keys Gate Charter. Joyner is a major talent who has it all – speed, strength and great size.

2019 – Jason Munoz, St. Thomas Aquinas: We saw him perform well a year ago when he was a freshman. Now, as he heads toward his junior season, Munoz is definitely someone who will push hard for extensive playing time.

2018 – Kayode Oladele, Miami Edison: If you see him, you are blown away. Oladele has great size, tremendous quickness and the ability to become very special. While he is still learning, he is definitely a player who is on his way to great things.

2019 – D’Sean Perry, Gulliver Prep: Make no mistake. When we watched him as a ninth grader, there was a sense that this was a football player that was going to mature and continue to get better. Perry is a solid prospect who has two years left.

2018 – D’Andre Ragin, Monsignor Pace: From the first time we watched him at the high school level, there was never a question. This is one of the best football players in South Florida – and as he gets more exposure – he will only explode even more.

OTHERS THAT IMPRESSED:

There were a number of prospects that many felt were defensive ends, but in reality, there are interior defensive players and that is why they were not mentioned.

2018 – Dontae Banton, McArthur

2019 – Calijah Kancey, Northwestern

2018 – Aaron Morgan, Hallandale

FASTEST MAN IS…

It was something that should have been a feature on TV. Four of the fastest football players in the nation – all being recruited and all have put their name out as prospects.

The fastest man competition was won by Plantation American Heritage 2018 receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Here are the others who qualified for the big race:

2018 – Tyson Campbell, DB, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Bryand Rincher, DB, Piper

2018 – Shaun Shivers, RB, Chaminade-Madonna

HEADED TO THE OPENING

The Opening will have 12 additional players who have been invited for the trip to Oregon:

Kevin Austin, WR, North Broward Prep

Al Blades, Jr., DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Tyson Campbell, DB, Plantation American Heritage

Andrew Chatfield, DE, Plantation American Heritage

James Cook, RB, Miami Central

Camron Davis, RB, Miami Carol City

Curtis Dunlop, Jr., OL, Bradenton IMG

Josh Jobe, DB, Christopher Columbus

Delone Scaife, OL, Miami Southridge

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Plantation American Heritage

George Takacs, TE, Naples Gulf Coast

Xavier Williams, WR, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

OTHERS WHO TURNED HEADS IN DAVIE

2018 – Yasir Abdullah, LB, Carol City

2018 – Jamal Anderson, DB, South Dade

2018 – Chatarius Atwell, QB, Northwestern

2018 – Kenny Bastida, LB, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Jaquan Beaver, LB, Booker T. Washington

2018 – Kahric Belle, OL, North Miami Beach

2019 – Jahmar Brown, LB, Monsignor Pace

2018 – George Bubrick, QB, University School

2018 – Teron Carey, OL, Northwestern

2019 – Curt Casteel, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – John Dunmore, WR, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Zechariah Esdaille, DB, Northwestern

2018 – Beau Fillichio, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Johnny Ford, RB, Booker T. Washington

2019 – Mark Fox, Jr., OL, Northwestern

2018 – Jack Fris, OL, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Kamryn Giles, LB, Monsignor Pace

2018 – Calvin Hart, LB, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Abdul Ibrahim, WR, Miramar

2018 – D.J. Ivey, DB, South Dade

2018 – Jordan Johnson, RB, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Mikel Jones, LB, Mater Academy

2018 – Miles Jones, RB, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Nadab Joseph, DB, Edison

2018 – Herman Jackson III, DB, Southridge

2018 – Billy Joseph, LB, Edison

2019 – Kamran Kadivar, QB, Westminster Academy

2018 – Jacob Kaplan, OL, Western

2018 – Chad Keirnan, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Tavares Kelly, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

2020 – Derohn King, QB, Piper

2018 – Lentivone Lesane, DB, Mater Academy

2018 – Dyllon Lester, DB, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Francky Jean Louis, LB, Dr. Krop

2018 – Jalen Mackie, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Kaleb McCarty, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Semar Melvin, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Aaron Morgan, DL, Hallandale

2018 – Wendel Morrison, QB, North Miami Beach

2018 – Kevon O’Connor, WR, Norland

2018 – Samuel Oshodi, WR, Coral Glades

2018 – Kewan Parker, LB, Carol City

2019 – Jeramy Passmore, LB, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Terell Perriman, WR, Central

2018 – Teriq Phillips, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Nicholas Reed, LB, Hallandale

2019 – Daniel Richardson, QB, Booker T. Washington

2018 – Robert Ruebel, DB, Western

2018 – Asante Samuel, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Sebastian Sainterling, OL, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Carlos Sandy, WR, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Joshua Sanguinetti, DB, University School

2019 – Nik Scalzo, QB, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Tyler Scott, DB, University School

2018 – Marlon Serbin, QB, Cypress Bay

2018 – Rocky Shelton, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Nesta Silvera, DL, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Keontra Smith, DB, Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Anthony Solomon, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Jason Swann, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Trenell Troutman, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Te’Corey Tutson, RB, Coral Gables

2018 – Blake Veargis, WR, Norland

2019 – Jamari Williams, OL, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Phenol Williams, WR. Carol City

2018 – Divaad Wilson, DB, Northwestern

2019 – Wardrick Wilson, OL, Edison

2018 – Maxwell Worship, DB, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Nayquan Wright, RB, Carol City