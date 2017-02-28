Prospects Shine at The Opening Combine

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
Talk to anyone who follows high school football about what South Florida’s contributions have been to major colleges and the NFL over the past decade.
As receivers and defensive backs from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties continue to flood the National Football League, there is one position that has started to gain momentum the past few years.
What this region of the state has finally found out is that you can put your best athlete at defensive end and in the end; you win and bring another position for colleges to check out.
Last Sunday, “The Opening” made its South Florida stop at the Miami Dolphins practice facility in Davie. While invites were handed out to come to Oregon in the summer – some amazing talent showed up like always.
With former NFL players teaching and evaluating, one group perhaps did not get the spotlight it may have deserved. The defensive ends that the 305 and 954 have been able to send to the next level and beyond was once again right there for everyone to see.
Defensive ends who are among the best all-around football prospects in the region turned heads and had everyone talking.
As we watched them all perform, and have watched many of them multiple times during the season, it was indeed apparent that many from across the country felt the same way.
“You look at the defensive ends down here in South Florida and see so many gifted athletes, it is the wave of the future,” Corey Bender of Scout.com said. “The football talent is so impressive down here.”
Among some of those that we watched included:
2019 – Kristopher Bogle, Cardinal Gibbons: Bogle has major potential and he reminds many of current FSU standout Brian Burns. This young man will blow up this season.
2018 – Nikolas Bonitto, St. Thomas Aquinas: There may not be a better high-level athlete than this around South Florida. Bonitto is a major college football and basketball product who overwhelms offensive linemen with his skill level.
2019 – Samuel Brooks, Northwestern: Brooks is one of the fast-rising talents who showed that he can rush passers, chase down running backs and tackle. As he continues to get bigger and stronger, he will become more confident.
2018 – Randy Charlton, Southridge: Charlton showed exactly what he can do as part of a defense that was strong in all phases and won this program a state championship. He is quick off the ball and a solid tackler.
2018 – Andrew Chatfield, American Heritage: Ever since he stepped on the field in Plantation for the first time, there was never a doubt. Chatfield is for real and will continue to get better.
2018 – Donovan Georges, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: For now, he is playing at this position – but a move back to linebacker could be an option as well. Georges is a very talented football player who makes plays.
2018 – James Head, Southridge: Head is a big-time player who was getting it done as a sophomore and followed that up this season with another huge year. He’s one that really put this gifted athlete out there.
2018 – Braylen Ingraham, Dillard: Ingraham is a very good player who jumped on the radar last year. And as the offseason continues to unfold, this will be a football talent that everyone will be watching.
2018 – Patrick Joyner, South Dade: What a gifted football player. One that we watched last year at Keys Gate Charter. Joyner is a major talent who has it all – speed, strength and great size.
2019 – Jason Munoz, St. Thomas Aquinas: We saw him perform well a year ago when he was a freshman. Now, as he heads toward his junior season, Munoz is definitely someone who will push hard for extensive playing time.
2018 – Kayode Oladele, Miami Edison: If you see him, you are blown away. Oladele has great size, tremendous quickness and the ability to become very special. While he is still learning, he is definitely a player who is on his way to great things.
2019 – D’Sean Perry, Gulliver Prep: Make no mistake. When we watched him as a ninth grader, there was a sense that this was a football player that was going to mature and continue to get better. Perry is a solid prospect who has two years left.
2018 – D’Andre Ragin, Monsignor Pace: From the first time we watched him at the high school level, there was never a question. This is one of the best football players in South Florida – and as he gets more exposure – he will only explode even more.
OTHERS THAT IMPRESSED:
There were a number of prospects that many felt were defensive ends, but in reality, there are interior defensive players and that is why they were not mentioned.
2018 – Dontae Banton, McArthur
2019 – Calijah Kancey, Northwestern
2018 – Aaron Morgan, Hallandale
FASTEST MAN IS…
It was something that should have been a feature on TV. Four of the fastest football players in the nation – all being recruited and all have put their name out as prospects.
The fastest man competition was won by Plantation American Heritage 2018 receiver Anthony Schwartz.
Here are the others who qualified for the big race:
2018 – Tyson Campbell, DB, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Bryand Rincher, DB, Piper
2018 – Shaun Shivers, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
HEADED TO THE OPENING
The Opening will have 12 additional players who have been invited for the trip to Oregon:
Kevin Austin, WR, North Broward Prep
Al Blades, Jr., DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Tyson Campbell, DB, Plantation American Heritage
Andrew Chatfield, DE, Plantation American Heritage
James Cook, RB, Miami Central
Camron Davis, RB, Miami Carol City
Curtis Dunlop, Jr., OL, Bradenton IMG
Josh Jobe, DB, Christopher Columbus
Delone Scaife, OL, Miami Southridge
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Plantation American Heritage
George Takacs, TE, Naples Gulf Coast
Xavier Williams, WR, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
OTHERS WHO TURNED HEADS IN DAVIE
2018 – Yasir Abdullah, LB, Carol City
2018 – Jamal Anderson, DB, South Dade
2018 – Chatarius Atwell, QB, Northwestern
2018 – Kenny Bastida, LB, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Jaquan Beaver, LB, Booker T. Washington
2018 – Kahric Belle, OL, North Miami Beach
2019 – Jahmar Brown, LB, Monsignor Pace
2018 – George Bubrick, QB, University School
2018 – Teron Carey, OL, Northwestern
2019 – Curt Casteel, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – John Dunmore, WR, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Zechariah Esdaille, DB, Northwestern
2018 – Beau Fillichio, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Johnny Ford, RB, Booker T. Washington
2019 – Mark Fox, Jr., OL, Northwestern
2018 – Jack Fris, OL, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Kamryn Giles, LB, Monsignor Pace
2018 – Calvin Hart, LB, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Abdul Ibrahim, WR, Miramar
2018 – D.J. Ivey, DB, South Dade
2018 – Jordan Johnson, RB, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Mikel Jones, LB, Mater Academy
2018 – Miles Jones, RB, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Nadab Joseph, DB, Edison
2018 – Herman Jackson III, DB, Southridge
2018 – Billy Joseph, LB, Edison
2019 – Kamran Kadivar, QB, Westminster Academy
2018 – Jacob Kaplan, OL, Western
2018 – Chad Keirnan, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Tavares Kelly, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
2020 – Derohn King, QB, Piper
2018 – Lentivone Lesane, DB, Mater Academy
2018 – Dyllon Lester, DB, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Francky Jean Louis, LB, Dr. Krop
2018 – Jalen Mackie, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Kaleb McCarty, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2019 – Semar Melvin, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Aaron Morgan, DL, Hallandale
2018 – Wendel Morrison, QB, North Miami Beach
2018 – Kevon O’Connor, WR, Norland
2018 – Samuel Oshodi, WR, Coral Glades
2018 – Kewan Parker, LB, Carol City
2019 – Jeramy Passmore, LB, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Terell Perriman, WR, Central
2018 – Teriq Phillips, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Nicholas Reed, LB, Hallandale
2019 – Daniel Richardson, QB, Booker T. Washington
2018 – Robert Ruebel, DB, Western
2018 – Asante Samuel, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Sebastian Sainterling, OL, Chaminade-Madonna
2018 – Carlos Sandy, WR, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Joshua Sanguinetti, DB, University School
2019 – Nik Scalzo, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Tyler Scott, DB, University School
2018 – Marlon Serbin, QB, Cypress Bay
2018 – Rocky Shelton, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Nesta Silvera, DL, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Keontra Smith, DB, Chaminade-Madonna
2019 – Anthony Solomon, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Jason Swann, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Trenell Troutman, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
2018 – Te’Corey Tutson, RB, Coral Gables
2018 – Blake Veargis, WR, Norland
2019 – Jamari Williams, OL, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Phenol Williams, WR. Carol City
2018 – Divaad Wilson, DB, Northwestern
2019 – Wardrick Wilson, OL, Edison
2018 – Maxwell Worship, DB, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Nayquan Wright, RB, Carol City