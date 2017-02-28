New Kid Craze Has Glue Flying Off The Shelves

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When it comes to stocking the store shelves with Elmer’s glue, nothing seems to stick.

Apparently, glue is selling out all over the place thanks to a kid craze called slime and the power of social media.

Elmer’s glue is flying off the shelves faster than some stores can keep it there.

Why?

Kids are buying it to make slime – a stretchy goop that’s made mostly of Elmer’s then Borax and food coloring. They are three simple ingredients in high demand.

The slime craze is apparently around the country with YouTube video after YouTube video being posted explaining how to make it.

On Twitter, Elmer’s glue said people are “Going wild for slime and buying all the glue they can find.”

Some parents who heard about the new craze are asking themselves why.

“My initial reaction would be why are you making it? What is it for? I don’t want to see it all over my house,” said one parent.

But others see no harm in it like Cassandra Hannam who is a mom of a 15-year-old.

“Anything crafty I would support my kids being involved in versus watching TV, said Hannam.

The company recommends that customers who can’t find the glue needed should opt for an online retailer.