Moonlight Star Back In The Sunshine State Focusing On What’s Next

February 28, 2017 11:12 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the South Florida stars of the Oscar-winning film ‘Moonlight’ is now back in the sunshine state.

Thirteen-year-old Jaden Piner arrived at Miami International Airport from Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

CBS4 caught up with him. Piner said it was an unforgettable Oscar win.

“They said La La Land but then they were like, no it’s Moonlight. It was like okay, they’re trying to be humble and cool about it but then they said, ‘no we’re serious.’ Me, Asha and Jerrell jumped so high and just screamed for no reason, ‘Yes, thank you,’” said Piner.

Piner, a Norland Middle School student, said  that for now he’ll concentrate on school but hopes to make more movies.

