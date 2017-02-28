Miami-Dade College Campus Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

February 28, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Threat, Evacuation, MDC, Miami-Dade College

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) –Miami-Dade College evacuated their Hialeah campus Tuesday afternoon over a bomb threat.

Officials say the bomb threat was called in around 1 p.m. at their campus located at 1780 West 49 Street.

An anonymous caller threatened the school with a bomb, saying they would follow up with a shooting at the campus, according to Hialeah Police.

The campus was evacuated out of a precaution while authorities sweep the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs. Miami-Dade Police officers are helping in the investigation.

Police say the sweep may take a couple of hours.

Officers believe the threat may be a hoax but say they need to take precautionary measures.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

