Miami-Dade College Campus Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) –Miami-Dade College evacuated their Hialeah campus Tuesday afternoon over a bomb threat.
Officials say the bomb threat was called in around 1 p.m. at their campus located at 1780 West 49 Street.
An anonymous caller threatened the school with a bomb, saying they would follow up with a shooting at the campus, according to Hialeah Police.
The campus was evacuated out of a precaution while authorities sweep the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs. Miami-Dade Police officers are helping in the investigation.
Police say the sweep may take a couple of hours.
Officers believe the threat may be a hoax but say they need to take precautionary measures.
