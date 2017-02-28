‘Dreamer’ Hesitant Trump Will Take Softer Immigration Stance: ‘We Don’t Know The Whole Premise’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Donald Trump’s most surprising statement of the day may not have even been part of his first address to Congress.

In a meeting with network anchors at the White House, they said Trump told them he’s open to giving illegal immigrants a pathway to legal status.

Watching trump’s speech, one “Dreamer” learned of the news that undocumented immigrants without criminal records could become U.S. citizens.

“It definitely was not something that I was expecting. As a DACA student… I was a little bit shocked,” Karen Garcia said. “We are hesitant as a family because we do not know what the whole premise is. Whether he is planning to send us home to later come back here.”

Students at FIU’s campus have taken an active approach in the undocumented immigrant issue.

“I think Republican supporters will be very surprised,” said Joseph Solis.

But not everyone is buying it.

“It contradicts everything he said since he started campaigning,” said Daniella Gonzalez.

A senior Trump administration official indicates that “Dreamers” will be “just fine… we have not thought beyond the criminals.”

At FIU, it’s “wait and see.”

“Now he is realizing that immigrants make up a good part of America. He needs to do something,” Veronica Bauza said.