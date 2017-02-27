Winderman On Heat: “This Is More Fun Than The ‘Big 3’ Teams”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat winning 16 of their last 18 games. Ira says this team is playing with a hungry heart. Big O and Ira also talk about a possible playoff push, a turnaround in the play of Hassan Whiteside and Erik Spoelstra being a candidate for NBA Coach of the Year.
On a playoff push- “There’s no question this team could be positioned around number five. The Heat are right there. This is legitimate. I hate this ‘championship or misery’ mantra. This team still needs a makeover in the off season.”
On Hassan Whiteside- “If he gets the win is more important than the stat, that’s a huge step.”
On the surprises of the season- “It’s safe to say the Miami Heat you’re seeing today won’t be the same team you’ll see next season but there’s nothing wrong with living in the moment. I think this is more fun than the Big 3 teams. The pressure was always there, it was never fun. It was expected.”
On Spoelstra for Coach of the Year- “I understand where people are coming from. Coach of the Year is about the entire season. If Erik Spoelstra is not Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, I want a recount. I’ve heard very few players complain about Erik Spoelstra. His players respect him. In this sport you have to win over your players.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook