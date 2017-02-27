Trump To Outline Obamacare Replacement Plan To Health Execs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is expected to outline his plans to replace the Affordable Care Act during a meeting Monday with health insurance executives and the nation’s governors.

Sunday evening, Trump toasted the leaders of 46 states at the annual Governors’ Ball and told them Obamacare would be on the agenda when he meets with them at the White House.

“It doesn’t work, but we’re going to have it fixed, and we’re going to repeal and replace. And I think you’re going to see something very, very special,” said Trump.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was named vice chair of the governors’ conference.

The president is expected to outline plans to overhaul Obamacare during his address to Congress Tuesday evening.

Trump’s comments came as his pick for Secretary of the Navy. Former military officer Philip Bilden withdrew his name from consideration citing concerns about separating himself from his business interests.

Earlier this month, White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied reports, including one by CBS, that Bilden might step aside.

Also over the weekend, divisions appeared among Republicans over whether an independent prosecutor should investigate claims of Russian interference in the election.

“You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee. You’re going to need to use the Special Prosecutor’s statute,” said Rep. Darrell Issa from California.

“If we go down that road, that’s a decision AG Sessions can make at the time,” said Rep. Tom Cotton from Arkansas.

Trump weighed in on the issue via Twitter.

Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

In addition to details on his health care overhaul, Trump is also expected to release an amended version of his travel ban this week.