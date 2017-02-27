WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

SpaceX Sending Private Citizens To The Moon & Back

February 27, 2017 5:25 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Moon, NASA, Space, SpaceX

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two private citizens shot for the moon and it looks like that’s where they are going.

SpaceX plans to send two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The two people, who remain unidentified, have already paid a pricey deposit to participate in the Dragon spacecraft mission.

The company said they expect to conduct health and fitness tests as well as start training later this year.

Lift-off is set to be from the Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A near Cape Canaveral – the same pad used by the Apollo program for its missions to the moon.

The company said it’s more than a mission, saying in a statement,

“This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and they will travel faster and further into the Solar System than any before them.” 

As for any other missions, they say the expect more to follow.

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia