SpaceX Sending Private Citizens To The Moon & Back

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two private citizens shot for the moon and it looks like that’s where they are going.
SpaceX plans to send two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year, the company announced Monday afternoon.
The two people, who remain unidentified, have already paid a pricey deposit to participate in the Dragon spacecraft mission.
The company said they expect to conduct health and fitness tests as well as start training later this year.
Lift-off is set to be from the Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A near Cape Canaveral – the same pad used by the Apollo program for its missions to the moon.
The company said it’s more than a mission, saying in a statement,
“This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and they will travel faster and further into the Solar System than any before them.”
As for any other missions, they say the expect more to follow.