WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Reward Increased For Info On Teen’s Killer

February 27, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Miami, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More money has been added to the reward for information that leads the arrest of whoever killed a Miami-area teen while he was attending his cousin’s wake.

James Isaiah Solomon, 15, and Tafari Dorsett, 22, were shot on August 27th in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 83rd Terrace.

Solomon’s mother, Sirena Harrell, said she hopes someone comes forward and an arrest is made to give her family some peace.

“I would like to say to everyone that’s out there, that yes in August it was my son but tomorrow it can their son if no on speaks up these kinds of senseless acts will continue to happen. So tomorrow it could be them, on the news, pleading for justice for their child,” said Harrell.

On Monday, Pastor Eric Readon announced that an additional one thousand dollars had been raised to go toward the reward for information on Solomon’s shooting – bringing the total to $13,000.

Anyone with information regarding the above double murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia