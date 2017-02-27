Reward Increased For Info On Teen’s Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More money has been added to the reward for information that leads the arrest of whoever killed a Miami-area teen while he was attending his cousin’s wake.
James Isaiah Solomon, 15, and Tafari Dorsett, 22, were shot on August 27th in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 83rd Terrace.
Solomon’s mother, Sirena Harrell, said she hopes someone comes forward and an arrest is made to give her family some peace.
“I would like to say to everyone that’s out there, that yes in August it was my son but tomorrow it can their son if no on speaks up these kinds of senseless acts will continue to happen. So tomorrow it could be them, on the news, pleading for justice for their child,” said Harrell.
On Monday, Pastor Eric Readon announced that an additional one thousand dollars had been raised to go toward the reward for information on Solomon’s shooting – bringing the total to $13,000.
Anyone with information regarding the above double murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.