Report: Gus Edwards Will Transfer To Rutgers

“Gus The Bus” is headed to New Jersey.

Scout.com’s Brian Dohn reported Monday morning that running back Gus Edwards will transfer from Miami to Rutgers.

Two weeks ago while speaking during the Hurricanes’ baseball team’s Media Day, Miami Athletic Director Blake James said that Edwards still hadn’t formally requested a transfer from the school. In addition, as of midday Monday, the school had not released an official announcement regarding Edwards or the status of his transfer.

Edwards originally announced his intentions to leave Miami back in January. The University of Miami gave him his release to transfer – only stipulating that he not go to a program that the Hurricanes would play against in the coming 2017 season.

“Gus indicated to me that he would like to explore the possibility of other opportunities to continue his football career and we have given him permission to do that,” UM head coach Mark Richt said in a January release.

“Institutionally, our policy has been that we would not do that for a school we’re going to play in the upcoming season,” James told reporters back in January.

According to previous reports, Pittsburgh and Syracuse were two of the programs on Edwards’ list of potential destinations. However, both the Panthers and Orange are on Miami’s 2017 schedule.

The Scarlett Knights, who compete in the Big 10, emerged as the top contender since the school is also closer to Edwards’ native Staten Island, New York home – which was said to be another factor in Edwards’ transferring decision.

Edwards will be available to play right away for Rutgers, once he completes his final coursework at Miami, as a graduate transfer.

In his three seasons with the Canes, “The Magic School Gus” appeared in 35 games – making one official start. Over that span, Edwards rushed for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns on 186 carries.

He missed the entire 2015 season with a foot injury and was hoping to work his way back into the rotation in 2016. Things didn’t quite work out that way for the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Edwards, as he only rushed 290 yards and a touchdown on 59 carries this past season – his redshirt junior campaign.