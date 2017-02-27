WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: D’Andre Ragin – Monsignor Pace

February 27, 2017 4:49 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: D'Andre Ragin, In The Huddle, Monsignor Pace High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: D’Andre Ragin
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Miami Monsignor Pace
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Here is yet another prospect that we have been watching since his ninth grade year. Ragin is indeed a prospect that continues to turn heads at every event he attends. Already a three-year varsity starter who is one of the most dynamic prospects in this class, Ragin’s quickness and overall athleticism has made him a football player that steps up in every game he plays. Whether it’s at the outside linebacker position or defensive end, he is more than capable of playing both at a high level – giving college coaches a tremendous option. If you’ve watched him perform, you already understand what he means to the team. This is going to be a very big season for him – as more and more football coaches will see his maturity and talent. Like we’ve said in the past, this is one of those football talents to always keep an eye on.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4366714/dandre-ragin

More from Larry Blustein
