‘Don’t Hide Behind My Son’s Death’: Dad Of Slain SEAL To White House

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The father of a Navy Seal killed in Yemen is calling for an investigation into his son’s death.

Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens died in a raid last month.

His father, William Owens, who lives in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, wants to know why the raid went ahead so early in the Trump presidency.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, Owens accused the White House of hiding behind his son’s death to prevent an investigation.

He also said he refused to meet President Trump after the Navy Seal’s body was returned home.

“I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him,” William, also a military veteran, told the herald on Friday.

Ryan and around 29 civilians were killed January 28th during an anti-terrorism mission. The intended lightning raid to grab information about terrorists turned into a nearly hour-long firefight, according to the New York Times.

A statement from the White House on Saturday called Ryan Owens an “American hero,” but the statement did not address William’s criticisms.

Trump’s administration has called the mission a success saying they were able to get important information and that those who question the success dishonor Owen’s memory.

William believes the opposite saying his son’s death should not be something the Trump administration should hide behind in order to prevent an investigation. He says the government owes his son an investigation.

Sources said three military investigations into the raid are underway.

