Cars Go Up In Flames In Lauderdale Lakes

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Several cars went up in flames overnight in Lauderdale Lakes.
When Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived at the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2550 NW 39th Way around 1 a.m. they found nearly half a dozen vehicles on fire.
Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Jachles posted a picture of the scene on Twitter.
#workingfire 5 cars destroyed 2550NW39Way @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue @AskBMSD under investigation #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/bq9uO05TXP
— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) February 27, 2017
Kepler Philip, who owns the car that sparked the fire, said he got home and went to sleep. He said he didn’t realize what was happening until
“I parked like 11 p.m. The around 1:30 a.m. the people who live right here said the smelled smoke coming from the car on the right side, from there the car started burning,” said Philip.
He added that he has no idea why someone would want to torch his car.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.