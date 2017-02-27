Cars Go Up In Flames In Lauderdale Lakes

February 27, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Car Fire, Lauderdale Lakes, Silva Harapetian

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Several cars went up in flames overnight in Lauderdale Lakes.

When Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived at the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2550 NW 39th Way around 1 a.m. they found nearly half a dozen vehicles on fire.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Jachles posted a picture of the scene on Twitter.

Kepler Philip, who owns the car that sparked the fire, said he got home and went to sleep. He said he didn’t realize what was happening until

“I parked like 11 p.m. The around 1:30 a.m. the people who live right here said the smelled smoke coming from the car on the right side, from there the car started burning,” said Philip.

He added that he has no idea why someone would want to torch his car.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia