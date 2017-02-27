Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Miami

The Playwright Irish Pub
1265 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-0667
www.playwrightirishpubfl.com
The Playwright Irish Pub serves their version of corned beef and cabbage simmered in it’s own juices, spooned over boiled potatoes, then topped with a creamy parsley sauce. Corned beef and cabbage is not the only Irish meal served here, so check out the menu for the other specialties offered. This pub shows all the major and minor sports games on their three giant HD projection screen TV’s and their 20+ HD flat screen televisions. This venue even has a mailing list so that clientele can keep abreast of the latest happenings and sales going on at The Playwright Irish Pub.
John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
253 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 445-3777
www.johnmartins.com
John Martin’s opened in 1989 and was the brainchild of Martin Lynch and John Clarke, both from Killinkere Parrish in Ireland. The two combined their cooking and restaurant talents to create some of the best tasting Irish favorites to serve at their new establishment. The corned beef and cabbage at this fine restaurant is created using parsley sauce and mustard. Guests can even eat the fine food served here at the 20 foot mahogany bar that was imported from a church in Ireland. And if you come by on St. Patrick’s Day, you will be treated to a St. Patrick’s Day party like no other.
Maguire’s Hill 16 Irish Pub & Eatery
535 North Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 764-4453
www.maguireshill16.com
Maguire’s is a traditional Irish pub and restaurant with a full bar and authentic Irish cuisine. The corned beef and cabbage served at this venue is made with lean corned beef, steamed cabbage, carrots, and potatoes served with Colman’s mustard. There are many other fine Irish dishes served at this Irish pub, as well as many traditional Irish drinks. The generous portions served at Maguire’s Hill 16 will satisfy even the biggest appetite.
The Field Irish Pub & Eatery
3281 Griffin Road
Dania Beach, FL 33312
(954) 964-5979
www.thefieldfl.com
The Field Irish Pub & Eatery prides itself in being ‘a little piece of Ireland in South Florida’. The corned beef and cabbage sold here is made with lean corned beef, carrots, red potatoes, steamed cabbage, and whole-grain Dijon. Vintage books, an old fireplace, and a chimney stack makes this eatery a quaint place to eat and enjoy a little Irish atmosphere. There is even an outdoor patio where visitors can enjoy the Florida sunshine while eating some good, old fashioned corned beef and cabbage.
Finnegan’s Way
1344 Ocean Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 672-7747
Located in the heart of South Beach, this sports bar serves only one Irish menu item, corned beef and cabbage. Finnegan's version of corned beef and cabbage is made using sliced corned beef, served over roasted rosemary potatoes and cabbage. Come out and enjoy some St. Patrick's Day fun while your taste buds revel in the deliciousness of the corned beef and cabbage served at Finnegan's Way. And be sure to check back frequently as there are often drink specials and menu specials during big games and holidays.
By Katherine Bostick