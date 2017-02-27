Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Miami

Corned beef and cabbage, as well as a pint of Guinness, is what most revelers look for on St. Patrick’s Day. Miami and the surrounding cities celebrate the day with the flair that would make any true Irishman proud. Irish pubs and restaurants abound in the South Florida area. Since most of the eateries have created their own versions of corned beef and cabbage, just pick one and enjoy the food and the day.



The Playwright Irish Pub

1265 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 534-0667

www.playwrightirishpubfl.com The Playwright Irish Pub serves their version of corned beef and cabbage simmered in it’s own juices, spooned over boiled potatoes, then topped with a creamy parsley sauce. Corned beef and cabbage is not the only Irish meal served here, so check out the menu for the other specialties offered. This pub shows all the major and minor sports games on their three giant HD projection screen TV’s and their 20+ HD flat screen televisions. This venue even has a mailing list so that clientele can keep abreast of the latest happenings and sales going on at The Playwright Irish Pub.



John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 445-3777

www.johnmartins.com John Martin’s opened in 1989 and was the brainchild of Martin Lynch and John Clarke, both from Killinkere Parrish in Ireland. The two combined their cooking and restaurant talents to create some of the best tasting Irish favorites to serve at their new establishment. The corned beef and cabbage at this fine restaurant is created using parsley sauce and mustard. Guests can even eat the fine food served here at the 20 foot mahogany bar that was imported from a church in Ireland. And if you come by on St. Patrick’s Day, you will be treated to a St. Patrick’s Day party like no other.



Maguire’s Hill 16 Irish Pub & Eatery

535 North Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 764-4453

www.maguireshill16.com Maguire's is a traditional Irish pub and restaurant with a full bar and authentic Irish cuisine. The corned beef and cabbage served at this venue is made with lean corned beef, steamed cabbage, carrots, and potatoes served with Colman's mustard. There are many other fine Irish dishes served at this Irish pub, as well as many traditional Irish drinks. The generous portions served at Maguire's Hill 16 will satisfy even the biggest appetite.





The Field Irish Pub & Eatery

3281 Griffin Road

Dania Beach, FL 33312

(954) 964-5979

www.thefieldfl.com The Field Irish Pub & Eatery prides itself in being ‘a little piece of Ireland in South Florida’. The corned beef and cabbage sold here is made with lean corned beef, carrots, red potatoes, steamed cabbage, and whole-grain Dijon. Vintage books, an old fireplace, and a chimney stack makes this eatery a quaint place to eat and enjoy a little Irish atmosphere. There is even an outdoor patio where visitors can enjoy the Florida sunshine while eating some good, old fashioned corned beef and cabbage.