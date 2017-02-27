AT&T Upgrades Its Unlimited Data Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A little more than a week after AT&T offered an unlimited talk, text and data plan; just like its competitors, now the company has announced another overhaul, making its unlimited data plan even more competitive.
Here’s the new deal: The first unlimited line is $90 per month, two lines are $145 per month, and then each additional line is an extra $20 per month. AT&T wireless customers who also subscribe to an AT&T video product (either DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or U-Verse TV) qualify for a $25 monthly bill credit on their DirecTV or U-Verse bill.
This plan, called Unlimited Plus, also includes 10GB of tethering per smartphone, the option to connect a tablet and other devices for $20 a month, and the ability to add premium video through DirectTV.
There’s a less expensive plan as well called Unlimited Choice, which offers lower prices with lower speeds. Video is limited to 480p or 1.5Mbps, and overall data connections are maxed out at 3Mbps. It stars at $60 per month for one line and $155 per month for four lines, with no discount for AT&T video subscribers.
On both plans, after 22 GB of data usage per line, AT&T may slow speeds on that line during times of network congestion.
AT&T launched unlimited data shortly after competitors Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint also launched or updated their unlimited talk, text and data plans.
For customers who don’t need unlimited data, AT&T Mobile Share Advantage plans offer customers a variety of data options with no overage fees.
If you’re interested in learning more about the two new AT&T unlimited plans, go to att.com.