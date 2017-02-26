Vandal Leaves Swastikas Keyed Into Cars On Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A predominantly Jewish neighborhood was put on edge Sunday after vandals keyed swastika designs into several vehicles.
Miami Beach Police are investigating the reports in the area of Prairie Avenue and 28th Street.
CBS4’s Oralia Ortega spotted two vehicles that were vandalized. One swastika was keyed into the hood, while another one had it on the side.
The owner of one of those vehicles says the vandals did exactly what they set out to do — which was to offend.
“Obviously it was intended to offend our neighbors,” said Doug Eaton. “They didn’t know that we were Jewish. But the majority of this neighborhood is Jewish. And that’s what it was designed to do, it was designed to offend them. It’s a very offensive sign and it’s gonna upset a lot of people around here.”
Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. As always, there’s a $3,000 cash reward.