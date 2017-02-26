Trump At Governors Ball: “Very Happy With The Way Things Are Working”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The nation’s Governors greeted President Trump with a standing ovation as he hosted them at the White House for the annual Governors Ball.
“We are very happy with the way things are working,” said the president. “And again, we’ve made a lot of promises over the past two years and many of those promises are already kept.”
He briefly mentioned reworking the Affordable Care Act.
“Obamacare has had tremendous problems. I won’t say it in front of the Democrats, I’ll just say it to the Republicans. It doesn’t work. But we are going to have a fix.”
The president has another problem to deal with. His pick for Secretary of the Navy withdrew his name for consideration Sunday night.
Philip Bilden says he’s concerned about privacy and had difficulty separating himself from his business interests. The White House had strongly denied reports, including one by CBS earlier this month, that said the nomination might be in trouble.
As the President hits back against negative news reports and leaks within his administration, he tweeted Saturday that he won’t attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“I think it’s kind of naïve of us to think we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend some of that tension isn’t there,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows 44 percent of Americans approve of how President Trump is doing his job — a record low for a new President.
48 percent disapprove.
The President will deliver his first speech to Congress Tuesday night.