Protesters Demand Inquiry Into Trump’s Alleged Russia Ties

February 26, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Russia

BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Protesters in Boston are demanding an investigation into allegations that President Trump’s campaign was in contact with the Russian government before the November election.

More than 200 people gathered at Boston Common on Sunday calling for an independent inquiry into the allegations, echoing a similar proposal by some in Congress.

Demonstrators chanted slogans, waved signs and heard from speakers who said the public deserves to know about any ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Some Democrats and Republicans in Congress have recently called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered with the election or was in touch with Trump’s campaign. Trump and his advisers have denied contacts with Russian officials.

Organizers of the Boston protest are planning a week of events to show support for an investigation.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Don Round says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Check out Louise Mensch. Much is going on behind the scenes…

