Protesters Demand Inquiry Into Trump’s Alleged Russia Ties

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Protesters in Boston are demanding an investigation into allegations that President Trump’s campaign was in contact with the Russian government before the November election.
More than 200 people gathered at Boston Common on Sunday calling for an independent inquiry into the allegations, echoing a similar proposal by some in Congress.
Demonstrators chanted slogans, waved signs and heard from speakers who said the public deserves to know about any ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Some Democrats and Republicans in Congress have recently called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered with the election or was in touch with Trump’s campaign. Trump and his advisers have denied contacts with Russian officials.
Organizers of the Boston protest are planning a week of events to show support for an investigation.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
Check out Louise Mensch. Much is going on behind the scenes…