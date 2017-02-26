WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

FBI Impostor Sentenced To Federal Prison After Guilty Plea

February 26, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Guilty Sentence, Impersonating FBI, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — There are ways for people to become law enforcement officials, but boldly lying isn’t one of them.

A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison for impersonating an FBI agent and other charges.

U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III said in a news release that 36-year-old Anthony Tyrone Jones was sentenced last week. He pleaded guilty last year to the impersonation as well as wire fraud.

Court documents show Jones was arrested in 2013 after he told a woman he was an FBI agent so that she would have sex with him for free.

Prosecutors also say Jones lied about being a financial adviser who had helped someone become a millionaire. A victim gave Jones nearly $22,000 to invest, which he used for personal enjoyment.

Jones became a fugitive after his initial arrest when he removed an electronic monitor. U.S. Marshalls found him in 2015.

