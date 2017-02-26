Fatal Crash In Hollywood Claims Multiple Lives

February 26, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A car accident in Hollywood has claimed the lives of multiple people.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was speeding on Hollywood Boulevard traveling westbound and crashed into a turning vehicle.

One of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.  It is believed that vehicle had multiple occupants at the time of the crash.

Members of the Hollywood Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

