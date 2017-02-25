Suspect Dead, 2 Florida Officers Wounded In Shootout

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CASSELBERRY, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A shootout in central Florida left one man dead and two officers injured.
Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz says 65-year-old James Lee Parran called officers early Saturday to say he had battered his wife.
Krantz says that when officers arrived, Parran came out of his house firing a shotgun. The officers returned fire and Parran went back inside. He was later found dead.
He said it is unclear if the officers shot Parran or if he killed himself.
Two officers were treated at a hospital for pellet wounds and released.
Neighbor Billy Raye Carson Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel that Parran had never caused problems, saying he often spent time on his front porch listening to country music.
