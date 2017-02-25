Jose Fernandez’s Girlfriend Gives Birth To Baby Girl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jose Fernandez would have been the father of a baby girl.

His girlfriend, Maria Arias, gave birth to their daughter Penelope on Friday.

Fernandez picked out the name after finding out the sex of the baby in August.

The late Marlins pitching ace, along with two others, died last September in a boating crash off Miami Beach.

Teammate Marcell Ozuna said Fernandez had been asking him a lot about fatherhood before his untimely death.

He said it pains him that Fernandez won’t be around to see his daughter grow up.

“I hope one day I get to meet his daughter and get the chance to tell her what her father was like,” Ozuna said. “He loved my son and he was so excited to see his baby girl born. I was so happy for him. My brother was going to have his baby. It hurts me so much that he won’t get to see her grow up.”

