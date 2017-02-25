Boynton Beach Police Release Photos of Wells Fargo Bank Robbery

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Boynton Beach Police Department has released still images of a bank robbery that took place Saturday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 1550 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.

Surveillance cameras captured the crook, who was dressed in a gray polo and silver glasses, at the counter.

(Source: Boynton Beach Police)

Police said the suspect told a teller he had a bomb in his backpack.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

If you recognize him, call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

