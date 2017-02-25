Boynton Beach Police Release Photos of Wells Fargo Bank Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Boynton Beach Police Department has released still images of a bank robbery that took place Saturday.
It happened around 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 1550 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.
Surveillance cameras captured the crook, who was dressed in a gray polo and silver glasses, at the counter.
Police said the suspect told a teller he had a bomb in his backpack.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
If you recognize him, call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.