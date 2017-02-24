Trump To Address Conservative Conference

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

Thursday night Vice President Mike Pence took the stage.

“My friends this is our time,” Pence told the enthusiastic crowd.

His speech capped the first day of the annual gathering of conservative Republicans. The gathering brings together thousands of political and religious conservatives as well as members of the populist and nationalist movements.

Thursday afternoon Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon made a rare public appearance and made no apologies for vowing to take the federal government apart, leaving as little of it behind as possible.

“If you look at these cabinet appointees, they were selected for a reason,” Bannon said. “And that is the deconstruction of the way the progressive left runs is if they can’t get it passed they’re going to put in some sort of regulation in an agency. That’s all going to be deconstructed.”

He also railed against the media.

“If you look at the opposition party and how they portrayed the campaign, the transition and now they’re portraying the administration it’s always wrong,” he said. “It’s not only not going to bet better, it’s going to get worse every day by the media.”

Bannon appeared on stage with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to show solidarity between the two men often viewed as being engaged in a West Wing power struggle.

Trump’s feud with the media only deepened Thursday amid yet another report connected to his alleged ties to Russia.

Both the Associated Press and CNN reported that Priebus pressed FBI officials to publicly downplay media accounts of communications between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian intelligence officials.

The FBI reportedly refused the alleged White House request.

Trump has a mixed history at CPAC. Participants have both cheered for and booed him in the past. This year, many conservatives have embraced Trump and his policies.

Aside from speaking at the CPAC, the president is also expected to sign another Executive Order at the White House and meet with former rival and critic, Ohio Governor John Kasich.