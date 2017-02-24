Survivors & Friends Find Pulse Shooting Reenactment ‘Disgusting’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Shock and outrage Friday night over a program based on the Pulse nightclub shooting set to air this weekend on Univision.
The show, called “Saturday Chronicles: Blood Bath,” features an extremely graphic reenactment of the attack.
Survivors and friends of the victims are mortified.
“I broke down. I started crying. I started shaking. It was too graphic,” said Pulse survivor Victor Baez. “It does not promote healing, it just pokes the wound over and over.”
Deborah Whitely, who lost friends in the shooting, called it “a horrific reenactment,” adding it was disgusting.”
“How could they take something and make money off it or put it out there as entertainment purposes?” she said.
The owner of Pulse told the CBS station in Orlando she is sickened by what she called a senseless act of exploitation and sleazy attempt to attract viewers.
Univision is defending the report saying it’s faithful to the facts and deeply respectful to those impacted by the tragedy.