SOBE Wine & Food Festival Tents Host Trade Day Before Public Opening

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s iconic white tents are up along South Beach.

Attendees stopped and will continue to go by the tents around 10th Street and Ocean Drive for the event’s popular Grand Tasting Village set to run through the weekend.

Friday at the tents is known as Trade Day presented by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits.

“The whole industry is here,” said the event’s PR Director Devonie Nichols.

Friday was reserved for those in the industry and a few of their close friends to mix mingle and do boozy business.

“We have over 100 wine and spirits suppliers and over 55 restaurants serving up bites. We are making sure to keep people hydrated. It is hot today,” said Nichols.

To call it a casual party in the sand is an understatement.

“It’s a beautiful spot. We have great weather this weekend. This is what it’s all about in South Florida,” said Matt Rubino from Vintage Point.

It’s something even Petrillo’s cameraman caught. He couldn’t resist the Goya selfie shot.

Almost everyone had some sort of drink-in-hand. Some had two.

“She’s eating for two. I’m drinking for two. We did it before with the first. She ate for two. I drank for two. We had a great time,” said one man with his very pregnant wife.

While there was food on Trade Day, there was most definitely an emphasis on the cup.

The tents open to the general public on Saturday.

This weekend an oversized staging area will be set up called the “David Grutman Experience” named after the LIV nightclub owner. On Saturday, Snoop Dog will be spinning in the same area.