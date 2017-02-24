Rehab Center CEO Accused In Kickback Scheme

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – The CEO of a Delray Beach rehab center is accused of paying more than $325,000 in kickbacks to sober home operators to bring in patients for treatment.
Daniel Kandler, the owner of Chapters Recovery, was arrested Thursday and charged with 93 felony counts of patient brokering.
Kandler, 41, reportedly paid tens of thousands of dollars to the operators of three sober homes in exchange for getting patients to enroll at Chapters.
Kandler is the sixteenth arrest that the Palm Beach County Sober Home Task Force has made since October. The task force was formed with funding from the state legislature last year following reports about corruption in the drug treatment industry.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)