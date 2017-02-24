Police Find Teen Shot In Leg Near Sunny Isles Condo Complex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNNY ISLES (CBSMiami) – There is a heavy police presence at a Sunny Isles Beach condominium complex as police investigate a shooting that left one teen injured Friday night.
“There are about 15 to 18 cops cars around our building, in the parking deck and outside. Just now pulling out the K9 unit,” said Natal Ermarem.
A white male in his late teens was shot in the leg. Police found him near the parking garage at the Ocean View Condos in Sunny Isles Beach.
This was after four individuals abandoned their SUV when they knew police were looking for them.
Sunny Isles police nabbed two, the guy that got shot is in the hospital and fourth is on the loose.
“What we do not know is where the shooting happened, the circumstances of how it happened,” said Brian Schell with Sunny Isles police.
Locals noticed the heavy police activity on Collins Avenue and around the complex – something you do not often see in this quiet beach town.
“He just ended up here. They called 911. We put two and two together. The call on the shooting victim went out just as we were looking for the subjects that bailed out of the car,” Schnell said.