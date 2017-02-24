No. 17 Canes Head North To No. 2 Gators

February 24, 2017 11:53 AM
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) — The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes are heading to the swamp in Gainesville for a weekend series against the 2nd-ranked Gators.

Junior righthander Jesse Lepore (1-0) will take the mound for the Canes versus Florida’s Alex Faedo (0-0) in the opening game. Lepore tossed six shutout innings in the first weekend start of his career, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

The Gators won twice in the 3-game series last year.

First pitch at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium is slated for 6:30 p.m.

