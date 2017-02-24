Innocent Bystander Hit By Gunfire In Grove Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Not your average night in the heart of Coconut Grove after gunfire erupted near Cocowalk.
“I heard three loud pops, it was insane, nobody knew what was going on,” said Marcel Portney.
Portney said he was eating with his family around 9 p.m. Thursday when they heard the shots and then saw people running.
“I saw three guys, they seemed out of place, I don’t know exactly,” said Portney. “I don’t remember what they looked like, I remember they were wearing hoodies.”
Miami police said they received a call that a man had been shot in the leg. Witnesses told them it started as an altercation in a group of five or six people at Cocowalk and escalated to the shooting.
A man, who was apparently an innocent bystander, was shot in the leg. He walked about a block to a church to get help, that is where fire rescue found him.
The news of the shooting had locals on edge.
“It was really weird this would happen, especially on a Thursday night. The Grove is normally really a safe and great place to be, so when that happened I was like ‘wow, things are really changing’,” said Portney.