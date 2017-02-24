Florida Lands Seven Of Top Ten Beaches In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is known worldwide for its sun and beaches.
Now the travel website TripAdvisor is out with its top beaches in the U.S. and, no surprise, seven of the top ten are in the Sunshine State.
Coming in at number one was Siesta Key outside Sarasota which was the best-rated beach in the nation.
Other Gulf Coast beaches weren’t far behind.
St. Pete Beach was number 3, followed by Clearwater Beach and Panama City Beach. Hollywood’s beach ranked sixth, followed by Pensacola Beach and St. Augustine Beach near Jacksonville.
The only other state to boast more than one beach on the list was Hawaii, with Ka’anapali Beach at No. 2, and Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve coming in at No. 9.
The final spot in the top ten was up the coast; Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, Maryland, which moved up 15 spots to No. 10 this year.
TripAdvisor says the rankings were based on the number and quality of the traveler reviews written on its website.
