Eateries Battle It Out To Get Top Burger Title At SOBE Wine & Food Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Restaurants from around South Florida will compete Friday night to find out which burger reigns supreme.
It’s one of the festival’s signature and most iconic events and it’s going into its 11th year.
The bash, hosted by cooking icon Rachael Ray, will have about 57,600 burger patties, 16 different types of cheese and 1,182 gallons of Heineken Light. There will also be a duck patty to taste.
Their juicy offerings will pair with their annual contest to find out which burger is the favorite and wins the contest.
The weekend will also be packed with events including the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village packed with bites from more than 50 restaurants.
In all, more than 65,000 guests are expected to attend the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival this year.