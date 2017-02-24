WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Big Changes Coming To Dolphin Expressway

February 24, 2017 5:55 AM
Filed Under: Dolphin Expressway, SR 836, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some pretty big changes are coming to State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway.

The exits at NW 27th Avenue and NW 57th Avenue are being re-done to create what’s called a “diverging diamond interchange.”

That means drivers who exit at those ramps and want to go left won’t be able to make a traditional left turn. Instead, the road will curve so it seems like they are driving on the wrong side of the road for few seconds.

The work should be finished later this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia