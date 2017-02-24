Big Changes Coming To Dolphin Expressway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some pretty big changes are coming to State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway.
The exits at NW 27th Avenue and NW 57th Avenue are being re-done to create what’s called a “diverging diamond interchange.”
That means drivers who exit at those ramps and want to go left won’t be able to make a traditional left turn. Instead, the road will curve so it seems like they are driving on the wrong side of the road for few seconds.
The work should be finished later this year.