Beauty Queen Accused Of Attacking Man Catches A Break In Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida beauty queen accused of attacking a man got a break in court on Friday.
Felony charges against 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo were dropped to misdemeanor charges.
Barcelo was facing felony charges after an altercation at a party at her home back in late December.
According to her arrest report, Barcelo was severely intoxicated when she asked one of the guests to leave then grabbed a bat and began pushing him to the door.
As the man walked down the driveway toward the sidewalk, Barcelo reportedly hit him with the bat on the shoulder. The man grabbed the bat and held Barcelo at bay until a security guard arrived.
The man gave the bat to the guard and that’s when Barcelo allegedly punched him in the face.
The man then ran away and called 911.
Barcelo won the title “Miss Miami Lakes, USA” back in April. She competed in July for Miss Florida USA and but did not make the top 16.
She was reportedly allowed to keep the title after the incident pending a formal judgement on the matter.