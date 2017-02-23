Woman Sentenced To Jail For Botched Cosmetic Surgeries

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida woman was sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation for reportedly performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures.
A plastic surgeon first tipped off authorities in 2014 after allegedly seeing at least 40 scarred and disfigured women who had been operated on by unlicensed doctors at the Health and Beauty Cosmetic Surgery Office in West Palm Beach.
In addition to the jail time, Monica Daza was ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say victims are seeking compensation to pay for reconstructive surgeries. One woman had to have her belly button removed to correct a botched tummy tuck.
Her husband, Juan Carlos Pinzon, is also facing dozens of charges. Prosecutors say he was a doctor in Colombia but didn’t have licenses to practice in Florida.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)