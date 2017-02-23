LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

‘All Natural’ Food Label Means You’ll Be Willing To Pay More, Study Finds

February 23, 2017 3:28 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Consumer, FDA, Food, Study

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — That ‘all-natural’ label on your food may mean you’ll be willing to pay more for it, according to a new study.

The study published in the Journal of Food Science found that the food’s label as ‘natural’ means you’re more likely to expect better quality and better nutrition meaning you’ll be willing to pay more for it.

It’s an important find since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not given a clear definition as to what the phrases “natural” and “all natural” mean despite many companies using them for product marketing.

The lead author of the study says the lack of a definition from the FDA is something that should change in order to protect consumers.

“We believe our findings provide sound, evidence-based guidance to the FDA and suggest the term natural be regulated so as to minimize consumer and manufacturer confusion over the term,” lead author Christopher Simons explained. “This will serve to protect America’s consumers and manufacturers by ensuring food labels convey accurate and non-misleading information.”

