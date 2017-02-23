Shooting In Heart Of Coconut Grove Leaves 1 Injured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An argument inside CocoWalk ended in gunfire and left one person injured Thursday night.
The shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. – a time when CocoWalk is packed with people.
According to Miami police spokesperson Kenia Fallat, a man who happened to be standing at 2750 McFarlane Road was shot in the upper leg.
It’s unknown if the bullet traveled from CocoWalk to there, considering it’s a considerable distance. Fallat was not calling it a “stray bullet.”
Police said victim walked about a block to a church where he was picked up by fire rescue.
He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is currently unknown.
His relationship to the argument, if any, is unknown.
Investigators said they are looking for someone in gray hoodie, a black shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.