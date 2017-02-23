Q Poll: Americans Don’t Overwhelmingly Support Trump Tent Poles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump campaigned on a number of key issues that propelled him into the White House.

But do the American people really want a wall with Mexico, across the board tax cuts and repealing the Affordable Care Act?

According to a new poll by Quinnipiac University shows, not really.

Some of Trump’s campaign tent poles are still viewed favorably. When it came to renegotiating major trade deals with other countries, even if it meant paying more for products, 54-percent agreed it should be done while 38-percent were against it.

Nearly 90-pecent agreed with Trump’s promise to increase federal spending for roads, mass transit, and other infrastructure, while only 10-percent opposed it.

When it came to other key issues, Americans weren’t so supportive.

Sixty-two percent said they were against reducing taxes across the board (31-percent were for it) while 76-percent said they were against lowering taxes on the wealthy.

Fifty-four percent said they were against repealing the ACA, while 43-percent were for it.

Sixty percent of those surveyed were against building a wall on the Mexican border (37-percent supported it) and 65-percent were against it if the U.S. had to pay for it.

When it came to climate change, 63-percent said they were against removing specific regulations intended to combat it, only 27-percent said the regulations should eliminated.

When it came to immigration, 19-percent said all immigrants should be deported, while 22 percent said the U.S. should deport immigrants who have committed any crime.

The majority (53-percent) said only immigrants who have committed a serious crime should be deported. Three percent say no illegal immigrants should be deported.

“He rattled the rafters with bold calls for pipelines and tax cuts, a big wall and a new health care plan. But while his base may be eating it up, a broad portion of the electorate is telling President Donald Trump there is a big difference between campaign bravado and an agenda that works for all Americans,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

But that’s not all.

A majority of Americans (64-percent) said they were “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about President Trump’s relationship with Russia.

Voters said they support 72 – 23 percent (including 52 – 43 percent among Republicans) investigations into the potential links between some of Trump’s campaign advisors and the Russian government.

The poll was conducted from February 16th – 21st and surveyed 1,323 voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.