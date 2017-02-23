Police: Horseplay Ends With Teen Fatally Shooting Friend In Face

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police have charged a young man with manslaughter in the shooting death of his friend while they were horsing around with a loaded gun.
The tragic incident left Bobby Duverny, 20, dead on the floor.
On Wednesday afternoon, he was hanging out with Brandon Velez, 19, in another friend’s bedroom, who lives at 14910 N.W. 9th Court.
According to police, Duverny and Velez were both playing around with a loaded gun, pointing it at each other and “mishandling the firearm,” when it went off.
“Just seconds before the shooting, the defendant pointed the firearm at the victim,” said Miami-Dade Police. “At which time the victim grabbed the barrel, the firearm discharged striking the victim in the face, exiting out towards the back of the skull.”
As Duverny collapsed, the third individual ran and called 911.
Velez fled the scene on foot out the back of the home but was later located at his house.
Police said Velez told them he tried burning the clothes he was wearing and disposing of the firearm. Both were recovered.
Velez was taken in for questioning by the MDPD Homicide Bureau and charged. An investigation is ongoing.