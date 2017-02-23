Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
Daniela Sagastume, 14, was last seen Saturday near 149th Avenue and SW 142nd Street. Witnesses said she got into a dark colored two-door sports car with a man.
She has not been heard from since.
Daniela is about 5′ 1″ and weighs about 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink “BeBe” shirt, blue jean shorts and green shoes.
Anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she is, is urged to call the police at (305) 418-7200.