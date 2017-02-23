Passenger Detained Over Bomb Threat At Miami Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ANKARA, Turkey (CBSMiami/AP) — Officers in Miami detained a passenger who claimed to have a bomb on him on a flight headed for Turkey, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency.
Anadolu Agency says Thursday the passenger on board the Turkish Airlines at Miami International Airport (MIA), identified only by his initials, U.E., told a crew member that he was carrying a bomb as the Istanbul-bound plane was preparing for takeoff.
Security officials detained the passenger and searched the plane. It was allowed to depart after nothing suspicious was found.
The private Dogan news agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that the passenger told police during questioning that he suffers from psychological problems and made the threat out of “momentary anger.”
Last week, a Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul was evacuated after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.
