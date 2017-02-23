Passenger Detained Over Bomb Threat At Miami Airport

February 23, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Miami, Miami International Airport, Turkish Airlines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ANKARA, Turkey (CBSMiami/AP) — Officers in Miami detained a passenger who claimed to have a bomb on him on a flight headed for Turkey, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency says Thursday the passenger on board the Turkish Airlines at Miami International Airport (MIA), identified only by his initials, U.E., told a crew member that he was carrying a bomb as the Istanbul-bound plane was preparing for takeoff.

Security officials detained the passenger and searched the plane. It was allowed to depart after nothing suspicious was found.

The private Dogan news agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that the passenger told police during questioning that he suffers from psychological problems and made the threat out of “momentary anger.”

Last week, a Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul was evacuated after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia