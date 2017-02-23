WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

NYPD: Protecting President Trump Costs Less Than Expected

February 23, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Donald Turmp, New York City, Politics

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) —New York City says it costs less than estimated to guard President Donald Trump, his family, and their Manhattan home.

Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill has written to New York’s congressional delegation to seek reimbursement.

He says it cost about $24 million to guard the Trumps and Trump Tower during the 2½ months between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

The original estimate was $35 million.

When the president is not in New York City, the department estimates that it costs $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect the first lady and their son.

If Trump is in New York City, the police department puts the estimate at $308,000 a day.

The New York Times notes that Trump has not yet returned to the city since his inauguration.

