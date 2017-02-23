Miami Student’s ‘Doodle For Google’ Aims To Empower Women

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida student’s colorful design could soon be what millions on the internet see when they’re greeted at Google’s home page.

Thursday morning, Google named 12th grader Betty Fonseca the Florida winner of its annual “Doodle for Google” competition.

“I was hoping for the best,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get the Florida win, but it’s a happy turnout.”

Betty beat out every student from across the state with her doodle design. It’s part of the 9th annual nationwide competition for students to showcase their creativity in redesigning the Google logo.

This year’s theme? “What I see for the future…”

Betty’s doodle depicts six female students in their caps and gowns, ready to graduate.

“I want this doodle to inspire not only girls that are graduating, but also younger girls,” she said in a crowded auditorium at her school. “The doodle is meant to empower women, reach for success, higher education.”

Not only does her talent seem to come easy, so did the preparation for the piece.

“This was my first (design),” she laughed. “I dived in head first, submitted it, and here I am today!”

Betty will now compete against students from across the country for the grand prize of being featured on Google’s home page, as well as a scholarship and $50,000 award to her high school.

“If I win the national completion, then, it would honestly be great because it’s $30,000 and that’s already my entire college tuition,” she said.

The South Miami Senior High artist is just a few months away from graduating herself and is hoping the challenge will get her one step closer to her dream job.

“I wanna work for Pixar, actually,” Betty said.

But she wasn’t opposed to working for Google, either.

“Yes, definitely,” she exclaimed. “I have a set plan. First is Pixar, second is Disney, then Google.”