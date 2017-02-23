Miami-Dade Schools To Maintain Protections For LGBT Students

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Trump administration’s plans to alter Obama-era protections that linked access to school bathrooms to a student’s gender identity has drawn vocal criticism – both on a local and national level.
The Obama administration issued the directive to public schools last May, sending a warning that they could lose federal funding if they did not comply with its interpretation of the law.
Vanita Gupta, former head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, says the current administration can’t strip transgender students of their rights because the law will continue to protect them.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said students in the district do not need to be worried. On social media, the superintendent pointed out that the district had gender identification protections in place before the Obama administration’s directive and they would remain in place under the Trump administration’s retraction of it.
Human rights are not compromisable! At @MDCPS we have a legal, moral, and ethical duty to protect the dignity of all students. #AllMeansAll
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 23, 2017
We will not allow any of our students to be pushed back into the dark corner of fear, intimidation, or discrimination. #AllMeansAll @MDCPS
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 23, 2017
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in contemplating the recision President Trump believes it is a states’ rights issue and the federal government should not be involved.
