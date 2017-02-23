WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Marlins Hold Ichiro Out Of Workouts Following Collision

February 23, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the most durable players in MLB history is dealing with an injury just days into Spring Training.

The Miami Marlins held Ichiro Suzuki out of workouts following an outfield collision during what officials termed a “communications drill.”

Ichiro was kneed in the quadriceps on Tuesday by fellow outfielder Brandon Barnes, sending the 43-year-old Ichiro tumbling to the ground.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly says he believes Ichiro will “be OK.” Barnes was not injured.

Mattingly says Ichiro came to the Marlins facility Tuesday with a sore quad and back. The manager added that Ichiro “probably feels the quad more today just because of the knee to there.”

Ichiro is entering his third year with Miami. Last season he became the 30th major leaguer to surpass the 3,000 hit mark. He currently ranks 25th all-time with 3,030 hits, 23 shy of Rod Carew.

He is expected to be the Marlins fourth outfielder this season, behind Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia