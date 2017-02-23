Mannix On Heat & Trade Deadline: “They’re Buyers, No Question”

Senior writer for Yahoo! Sports & The Vertical, Chris Mannix joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the upcoming NBA trade deadline. They also talk about Heat coach Erick Spoelstra deserving some coach of the year votes and what Miami should do with Dion Waiters moving forward.

On the NBA Trade Deadline- “The main scenario worth tracking is what the [Chicago] Bulls plan to do with [Jimmy] Butler. The Bulls have said he’s not for sale but there is a strong sense around the league the Bulls and Celtics will re-engage in talks and Chicago really has to decide if they are on the right track to contend. Boston has potentially the number one pick and they can put together a package that can really help a team rebuild.”

On the Heat & the trade deadline- “They’re buyers no question. They tried to get in on [Serge] Ibaka but the problem is they have nothing people want. You can’t trade [Justise] Winslow and the rest of the roster is spare parts. They are looking to try and get better they just don’t have the assets to bring in anything significant.”

On Spoelstra/Coach of the Year- “Spo has to be at least third on the list with what he’s done there.”

On Dion Waiters- “He would make me a little nervous giving real money to, he’s the kind of guy you want in a contract year. When he gets fed and gets paid I would be a little nervous about what you would get from him.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook